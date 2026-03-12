From ₹1 Crore To ₹1.24 Crore In Just 4 Days: How the Iran Crisis Fueled These Indian Stocks

A combination of geopolitical tensions in West Asia, supply disruptions in global energy markets, and rising domestic LPG prices is triggering a structural shift in Indian kitchens. As concerns grow over the availability and pricing of liquefied petroleum gas, households and commercial establishments are increasingly turning toward electric induction cooking. Kitchen appliance manufacturers with strong induction portfolios have begun attracting investor attention.

Induction Appliance Stocks: Today's Performance

As of Thursday, March 12, 2026, shares of leading kitchen appliance manufacturers are witnessing high volatility and significant trading volumes as the market reacts to the energy crisis.

Among the companies in focus today:

Stove Kraft: Currently trading at ₹518.90. While it saw a massive intraday spike to ₹608 earlier this morning, it has since corrected by 4.7% as investors book profits.

TTK Prestige: Trading at ₹582.15, a strong gain of 8.7% today. The stock is outperforming the broader market due to its massive induction catalog.

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances: Currently at ₹704.35, rising 1.4% today as supply concerns for LPG drive demand for its electric cooking range.

Hawkins Cookers: Trading at ₹7,449.95, reflecting a steady premium despite a marginal intraday dip of 1.2%.

Investment Returns: The War-Week Rally

The investment case for induction appliance companies has peaked today. For an investor who entered these positions just before the war-driven supply shock began last week, the returns are as follows:

₹1 Lakh Investment Scenario

If you had invested ₹1 Lakh on Friday, March 6, your portfolio would have seen the following growth by Thursday, March 12:

Stove Kraft: Price on March 6: ₹479.80

Price Today (Mar 12): ₹518.90

Current Value: ₹1.08 Lakh (Approx. 8.1% return)

Butterfly Gandhimathi:

Price on March 6: ₹600.00

Price Today (Mar 12): ₹704.35

Current Value: ₹1.17 Lakh (Approx. 17.4% return)

₹10 Lakh Investment Scenario

For larger investments in market leaders like TTK Prestige, the gains have been significantly more aggressive as institutional buyers rotate into "electric-pivot" stocks:

TTK Prestige:

Price on March 6: ₹468.90

Price Today (Mar 12): ₹582.15

Current Value: ₹12.41 Lakh

Absolute Return: 24.1% in just four trading sessions.

Institutional-Style Diversified Investment

A ₹1 Crore diversified basket spread equally across the four major induction players (TTK Prestige, Stove Kraft, Butterfly Gandhimathi, and Hawkins) would have effectively "decoupled" from the broader market crash:

Value on March 6: ₹1,00,00,000

Value Today (March 12): ₹1,14,00,000

Total Gain: ₹14 Lakh (14%)

Market Context: During this same period, the Nifty 50 has seen a sharp decline, making this a significant alpha-generating move.

Policy and Institutional Demand Boosting the Trend

The rally is supported by real-world mandates. On March 10, 2026, the IRCTC issued an official directive for its massive network of base kitchens and station refreshment rooms. They have been instructed to adopt electric induction and microwave systems immediately to maintain food services as commercial LPG availability remains volatile.

