From 600 to 1,100: Tesla’s India Bookings Gain Traction, FY26 Target in Sight

Tesla’s much-anticipated entry into India is beginning to show early traction, with the company’s orderbook reportedly crossing 1,100 units as of mid-September, according to sources familiar with the development. The figure marks a sharp jump from early September, when several media reports pegged bookings at around 600 units for the Model Y.

Strong metro market demand

Industry sources suggest that Tesla is aiming to close the current fiscal year (FY 2025–26) with approximately 1,500 confirmed orders in the country. “The pace of bookings indicates strong interest, particularly in metro markets where customers are willing to experiment with premium EVs,” one source told Republic Business.

Next models in the pipeline

The source further revealed that Tesla does plan to introduce other models in India after the Model Y, with the Model 3, Model S, and Model X expected to follow. Among these, the Model 3 is most likely to be launched next, once the Model Y rollout is underway.



“While it is true that the company booked only around 600 units in the first two months, those figures were valid only until mid-August. With the opening of the Delhi showroom (at Aerocity) last month, bookings there alone have touched nearly 500 units, driven largely by startup founders and high-net-worth buyers from Delhi-NCR,” said another source requesting anonymity.

A source quoted above also revealed that Tesla is also preparing to launch its mega outlet in Bengaluru, from where the company expects to secure around 400 additional bookings in the initial phase.

EV competition heats up

The company’s booking momentum is being closely tracked by the industry, given India’s growing appetite for electric vehicles (EVs) and the intense competition in the premium EV segment. The Model Y, Tesla’s best-selling SUV globally, is expected to spearhead the company’s push in India during the initial phase. Deliveries of this model commenced on September 5, 2025, with the first handover made to Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik.



Tesla’s entry comes at a time when established luxury carmakers such as Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi, Jaguar Land Rover and Volvo have already expanded their EV portfolios in India, while homegrown players like Tata Motors, Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M), etc., continue to dominate the mass-market EV space.



Republic Business reached out to Tesla India’s corporate communications team seeking comment on whether the company is satisfied with the response so far, and what factors are driving customer interest. A formal response from the company was awaited at the time of filing this report.

Analyst Perspectives on market dynamics

Analysts say Tesla’s initial performance will determine whether the brand can carve a sustainable niche in a market that is both price-sensitive and increasingly competitive.

“When your target is only 1,500 units in a year for an ultra-premium product, it’s relatively easy to find the first 1,500 wealthy Indians willing to own the latest status symbol,” said Avik Chattopadhyay, Co-founder of Expereal. “The real challenge will be doubling that to 3,000 units the next year and then 6,000 after that. Success will depend entirely on customer service, ownership experience, and the ‘novelty’ factor of the brand. Even among the affluent, if something becomes too common, it quickly loses its value.”



Puneet Gupta, Director at S&P Global Mobility, added that India remains a highly complex market, and Tesla’s modest booking numbers reflect this reality. “Despite its iconic global status, the brand has struggled to make a big splash here—partly due to its half-hearted entry, limited presence, and weak sales and service support, which erode customer confidence,” he said.