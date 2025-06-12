From Battery Fires To Fatal Crash: Major Incidents Involving Boeing 787 Before Air India Crash

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner has long been praised for its cutting-edge design and strong safety record. | Image: Boeing

Boeing 787 Dreamliner Crash: The Boeing 787 Dreamliner has long been seen as one of the most advanced and efficient wide-body jets in the world. Introduced in 2011, it brought a new era in aviation with its lightweight composite structure, improved fuel efficiency, and long-range capabilities.

However, despite its strong safety record until now, the aircraft has faced several technical and operational setbacks over the years.

On June 12, 2025, the Dreamliner suffered its first-ever fatal accident when Air India Flight AI-171, a Boeing 787-8, crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad while en route to London Gatwick.

The aircraft was carrying 230 passengers and 12 crew members. This tragic incident has put the spotlight back on Boeing’s flagship long-haul jet and its history of safety concerns.

Here’s a look at the major issues linked to the Boeing 787 Dreamliner before the recent Air India crash, according to Reuters:

2013: Battery Fires and Global Grounding

In January 2013, two separate incidents involving lithium-ion battery fires — one on a Japan Airlines plane in Boston and another on an All Nippon Airways flight in Tokyo — led to regulators grounding the entire 787 fleet worldwide.

The problem was linked to overheating batteries, which posed a fire risk. Boeing later redesigned the battery system to prevent future incidents.

July 2013: Fire at Heathrow Airport

A parked Ethiopian Airlines 787 caught fire at London’s Heathrow Airport. Investigators traced the fire to a short circuit in the Emergency Locator Transmitter. Fortunately, the plane was empty and no one was hurt, but the incident added to growing concerns over the Dreamliner’s reliability.

2023: Mid-Flight Drop Injures Dozens

In March 2023, a 787 operated by LATAM Airlines suddenly dropped mid-flight between Sydney and Auckland, injuring over 50 passengers. Investigators later focused on the pilot’s seat, which may have shifted forward unexpectedly and caused the plane to lurch.

Dreamliner Facts

The 787-8 is the smallest of the three Dreamliner models. The aircraft involved in the Air India crash was delivered in 2014. The 787-8 typically seats 248 passengers, while the larger 787-9 and 787-10 variants can seat 296 and 336 passengers, respectively.