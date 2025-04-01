From Buyer to Seller: India’s Defence Exports Soar to Rs 23,622 Crore in FY25

“India’s defence exports have surged to a record high of Rs 23,622 crore in the FY 2024-25. An impressive growth of Rs 2,539 crore or 12.04% has been registered in the just-concluded FY over the defence exports figures of FY 2023-24, which were Rs 21,083 crore,” tweeted Rajnath Singh .



Congratulating all stakeholders for their contribution, Singh highlighted India’s growing defence manufacturing sector. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi ’s leadership, India is aiming to achieve the ambitious target of Rs 50,000 crore in defence exports by 2029, positioning itself as a key player in the global defence market.



“I congratulate all stakeholders on this significant achievement. Under PM Shri @narendramodi’s leadership India is marching towards achieving the target of increasing defence exports to Rs 50,000 crore by 2029.”