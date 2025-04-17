From Captain Cool to Startup Scout: MS Dhoni’s Investment Journey From BluSmart to Beyond

Former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, known for his razor-sharp instincts on the field, has increasingly made waves with his off-field choices—particularly as an investor. Famous for staying cool under pressure, Dhoni is now placing strategic bets on startups that reflect both future-focused thinking and personal convictions.

One of his most prominent investments is in BluSmart Mobility, an electric ride-hailing startup that positioned itself as a cleaner, more dependable alternative to Ola and Uber. With its all-electric fleet and a strict no-surge pricing policy, the Gurgaon-based company quickly became a disruptor in India's urban mobility space. Dhoni’s family office participated in Gensol’s Rs 420 crore Series B funding round, which gave BluSmart its highest-ever valuation.

However, recent concerns over financial mismanagement and the company’s potential pivot to becoming a fleet partner for Uber have cast uncertainty over its future.

That said, BluSmart is just one name in Dhoni’s increasingly diversified investment portfolio. From AgriTech and fintech to health and sustainability, his startup interests span a wide range of sectors.

He has backed Garuda Aerospace, a drone-tech company offering solutions across agriculture, defense, and industrial applications. Dhoni invested over Rs 5 crore in the company, initially coming on board in 2022 as a brand ambassador and later increasing his stake to 1.1%.

In the fintech domain, Dhoni has invested in Khatabook, a digital ledger platform supporting India’s MSME sector. Though the exact amount isn’t publicly confirmed, reports suggest his investment may be in the range of $5 million, lending strong credibility to the brand during its growth phase.

His foray into lifestyle ventures includes 7InkBrews, which launched a beverage line named Copter7—inspired by Dhoni’s iconic helicopter shot. He participated in the company’s $2.24 million Series A round in November 2021.

Dhoni also holds a stake in CARS24, a marketplace for buying and selling used vehicles, and HomeLane, a tech-driven home interiors brand. While his exact investment amounts in both companies remain undisclosed, he joined CARS24’s Series D round and also became a brand ambassador for HomeLane.

His commitment to sustainability continued with an investment in EMotorad, an e-bike startup, although the financial details have not been made public. In the plant-based food segment, he backed Shaka Harry, investing $595,000 in a seed round in June 2023, as demand for eco-conscious diets rises in India.