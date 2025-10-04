Updated 4 October 2025 at 08:45 IST
From Cars To TVs: How GST Reforms Made Navratri 2025 India’s Biggest Festive Sales In 10 Years
India’s Navratri 2025 sales hit the highest in over 10 years, driven by the Modi government’s NextGen GST reforms that lowered tax rates and boosted consumer demand. Automakers, electronics giants, and retailers reported sales growth between 25% and 100%, marking a record-breaking festive season for the country’s consumption-driven economy.
India’s consumer economy witnessed its strongest Navratri sales in more than a decade, fueled by the Modi government’s NextGen GST reforms.
By rationalising GST slabs and easing the tax burden on both essential and aspirational items, the government created a wave of confident spending. Families upgraded vehicles, invested in home appliances, and splurged on lifestyle goods, turning festive cheer into record-breaking consumption.
Automobile Sector Hits New Highs
The automobile sector led the surge with unprecedented numbers.
Maruti Suzuki
Maruti Suzuki doubled its Navratri sales compared to last year, marking the best-ever festive performance in at least a decade. The company reported 3.5 lakh bookings with nearly 2.5 lakh pending. By the end of Navratri, it expects to touch the 2 lakh mark in deliveries. Last year, the company retailed 85,000 vehicles.
In the first eight days alone, Maruti Suzuki delivered a massive 1.65 lakh vehicles. On Day 1 of Navratri, it set a historic milestone by delivering 30,000 cars — the company’s best single-day performance in 35 years.
Mahindra & Mahindra
Mahindra & Mahindra, known for SUVs such as XUV700 and Scorpio N, recorded a 60% year-on-year jump in retail sales.
Hyundai
Hyundai saw demand surge for Creta and Venue, with SUVs contributing more than 72% of total sales.
Hero MotoCorp
Hero MotoCorp reported showroom footfalls had doubled this Navratri, with strong traction in the commuter bike segment.
Tata Motors
Tata Motors sold more than 50,000 vehicles, with demand for Altroz, Punch, Nexon, and Tiago models driving volumes.
Bajaj Auto
Bajaj Auto also reported strong sales momentum during the festive season.
Consumer Electronics See Double-Digit Growth
Electronics and appliances witnessed an equally strong boom.
Haier recorded an 85% sales jump, nearly selling out its Diwali stock of 85-inch and 100-inch TVs priced above ₹2.5 lakh. The company also sold 300–350 units of 65-inch TVs daily.
Reliance Retail, India’s largest retailer, saw sales grow by 20–25% compared to last year’s Navratri, led by large-screen TVs, smartphones, and fashion.
Vijay Sales reported more than 20% growth in sales.
LG Electronics India noted what it described as “exponential growth” in demand this festive season.
Godrej Appliances also posted strong double-digit sales growth.
Festive Period Becomes Largest Consumption Window
According to retailers, the first half of the festive season, spanning Onam, Durga Puja, and Dussehra, now accounts for 40–45% of total festive sales in India, making it the largest consumption window in the country.
With sales growth ranging between 25% and 100% across sectors, India’s festive spending has received its biggest boost in a decade.
