From Cold Brew to Hot Stock: Coffee Day Stock Soars 25% in 3 Days—What Is Brewing?

Although the company's café network has reduced, the brand still holds value. | Image: Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd

Shares of Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd (CDEL) have jumped nearly 25% in just three days, rising from Rs 49.90 on Friday to Rs 62.35 by Wednesday’s close. The sudden rally has surprised many, especially since the company hasn’t made any official announcement.

The stock saw a sharp rise in trading activity, with about 15.83 lakh shares changing hands on the BSE—far higher than the two-week average of 2.70 lakh shares. The day’s turnover stood at ₹6.48 crore, and the company’s market capitalisation was at Rs 869.93 crore.

Stake Purchase

The recent surge in Coffee Day Enterprises’ stock appears to have been sparked by a key update in the company’s shareholding data for the June 2025 quarter. According to disclosures on the BSE, noted investor Dolly Khanna made her entry into the company’s list of shareholders—a move that caught the market’s attention.

As per the filing, Khanna held 32.78 lakh shares during the quarter, which amounts to a 1.55% stake in the company. Known for spotting undervalued opportunities in the mid- and small-cap space, Khanna’s investments often generate buzz among retail investors, many of whom see her entry as a vote of confidence.

Revival of fortunes

There’s growing talk in the market that Coffee Day may be working on settling its debts and planning a comeback. Since founder V.G. Siddhartha’s death in 2019 exposed the company’s financial troubles, it has been trying to get its finances in order.

Although its café network has reduced, the brand still holds value. That’s why some investors believe a partnership or stake sale might be on the cards.

Financial Performance

On the financial front, Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd (CDEL) managed to narrow its net loss to Rs 33 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25, a sharp improvement from the Rs 303 crore loss it reported in the same quarter last year. The company also posted a 7% year-on-year rise in Q4 revenue, which came in at Rs 268 crore.

After facing several challenging years, CDEL has also shown progress on the operating side. Its EBITDA for Q4 stood at Rs 89 crore, a turnaround from the negative Rs 319 crore recorded a year earlier. For the full year, EBITDA improved to Rs 223 crore, compared to a loss of Rs 208 crore in the previous fiscal, according to the company’s statement.

About the company

Coffee Day Enterprises Limited is the parent company of the Coffee Day Group, known for its Cafe Coffee Day (CCD) chain, which pioneered the coffee culture in India's chained cafe segment. The company is involved in various businesses, including coffee retail and exports, hospitality, technology parks and SEZs, logistics, investments, and financial services.