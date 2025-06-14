From Crypto To Golf Resorts: How Much Income Did US President Donald Trump Declare In 2024? Full Breakdown Inside

Updated 14 June 2025 at 13:47 IST
US President Donald Trump declared over $600 million (approx. Rs 51,750 crore) in income for 2024, according to a public financial disclosure report released on Friday. The filing provides a rare look into the business dealings and personal finances of Trump, who is again seeking the presidency in 2024.
A major portion of Trump’s earnings came from his longstanding real estate and golf businesses, with a significant boost from new ventures including cryptocurrency and licensing deals. According to a Reuters tally, Trump reported holding assets worth at least $1.6 billion (approx. Rs 1.38 lakh crore).
Trump’s US-based golf clubs, hotels and restaurants brought in over $378 million (Rs 32,595 crore) in income, alongside $22 million (Rs 1,897 crore) in management fees. His top three golf properties in Florida—Jupiter, Doral, and West Palm Beach—along with the Mar-a-Lago private club, generated around $217.7 million (Rs 18,773 crore) alone.
Among them, the Trump National Doral in Miami, home to the famous Blue Monster course, was his biggest earner, raking in $110.4 million (Rs 9,521 crore) in revenue.
Trump's overseas golf resorts and hotels in Ireland and Scotland earned an additional €19 million and £28.7 million (about $38.9 million or Rs 3,355 crore).
Trump’s recent entry into crypto also proved profitable. His NFT collection—digital trading cards featuring his image—earned him $1.16 million (Rs 100 crore). First Lady Melania Trump also earned approximately $216,700 (Rs 1.87 crore) through licence fees from her own NFT range.
Trump earned more than $26 million (around Rs 2,242 crore) in royalties from a wide range of products. This includes Rs 112 crore from the Greenwood Bible, Rs 241 crore from Trump Watches, and Rs 215 crore from Trump-branded sneakers and fragrances.
In addition, his international brand licensing deals brought in over $36 million (about Rs 3,105 crore), with major earnings coming from projects in Dubai (Rs 1,378 crore), India (Rs 862 crore), and Vietnam (Rs 431 crore).
Trump’s financial portfolio shows a preference for fixed-income instruments, including over $50 million (Rs 4,312 crore) in the Schwab Government Money Fund and another Rs 2,156 crore each in Invesco’s treasury fund and Blue Owl Capital. His equity investments were relatively modest, capped at Rs 21.5 crore in individual stocks.
Published 14 June 2025 at 13:47 IST