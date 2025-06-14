From Crypto To Golf Resorts: How Much Income Did US President Donald Trump Declare In 2024? Full Breakdown Inside

US President Donald Trump’s latest financial disclosure reveals a diverse mix of income sources in 2024. | Image: ANI

US President Donald Trump declared over $600 million (approx. Rs 51,750 crore) in income for 2024, according to a public financial disclosure report released on Friday. The filing provides a rare look into the business dealings and personal finances of Trump, who is again seeking the presidency in 2024.

A major portion of Trump’s earnings came from his longstanding real estate and golf businesses, with a significant boost from new ventures including cryptocurrency and licensing deals. According to a Reuters tally, Trump reported holding assets worth at least $1.6 billion (approx. Rs 1.38 lakh crore).

Golf and Hospitality Income Dominates

Trump’s US-based golf clubs, hotels and restaurants brought in over $378 million (Rs 32,595 crore) in income, alongside $22 million (Rs 1,897 crore) in management fees. His top three golf properties in Florida—Jupiter, Doral, and West Palm Beach—along with the Mar-a-Lago private club, generated around $217.7 million (Rs 18,773 crore) alone.

Among them, the Trump National Doral in Miami, home to the famous Blue Monster course, was his biggest earner, raking in $110.4 million (Rs 9,521 crore) in revenue.

Trump's overseas golf resorts and hotels in Ireland and Scotland earned an additional €19 million and £28.7 million (about $38.9 million or Rs 3,355 crore).

Crypto and NFTs Add to Wealth

Trump’s recent entry into crypto also proved profitable. His NFT collection—digital trading cards featuring his image—earned him $1.16 million (Rs 100 crore). First Lady Melania Trump also earned approximately $216,700 (Rs 1.87 crore) through licence fees from her own NFT range.

Royalties and Global Licensing

Trump earned more than $26 million (around Rs 2,242 crore) in royalties from a wide range of products. This includes Rs 112 crore from the Greenwood Bible, Rs 241 crore from Trump Watches, and Rs 215 crore from Trump-branded sneakers and fragrances.

In addition, his international brand licensing deals brought in over $36 million (about Rs 3,105 crore), with major earnings coming from projects in Dubai (Rs 1,378 crore), India (Rs 862 crore), and Vietnam (Rs 431 crore).

Investments Focused on Fixed Income