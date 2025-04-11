From Infra to Cattle: Modi Delivers Big in Varanasi with Rs 3,884 Cr Projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked a significant milestone on April 11, 2025, as he made his 50th official visit to his parliamentary constituency, Varanasi. During his day-long trip to the ancient city, he inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for a host of developmental initiatives amounting to Rs 3,884.18 crore.

Speaking at a public event, PM Modi reflected on the transformation the city has witnessed over the past decade. “In these ten years, Varanasi has entered a new era of development,” he said.

He emphasized how Kashi is now striking a balance between its spiritual heritage and modern aspirations. “Kashi is no longer only ancient—it is now a symbol of progress and is taking centerstage in the economic revival of Purvanchal,” he noted, adding that the city, guided by the blessings of Lord Mahadev, is now steering the region’s development journey.

Major Projects Unveiled:

1. Strengthening the Power Grid:

Among the key infrastructure developments were the inauguration of two 400 kV and one 220 kV substations, along with their corresponding transmission lines. Located across Jaunpur, Chandauli, and Ghazipur districts, these power projects—worth over ₹1,045 crore—are set to significantly boost electricity supply and reliability across the region.

2. Boosting Education and Child Welfare:

In an effort to enhance educational access and child services, PM Modi inaugurated a new government polytechnic at Pindra, the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Government College at Barki, along with 356 rural libraries and 100 newly built Anganwadi centers.

3. Enhancing Law and Order Infrastructure:

To support law enforcement personnel and improve administrative efficiency, the Prime Minister inaugurated a Transit Hostel at the Police Lines and new barracks at the PAC campus in Ramnagar. He also laid the groundwork for additional police station buildings and a residential hostel to further modernize police facilities.

4. Support for the Dairy Sector:

In a move aimed at empowering rural dairy farmers, PM Modi digitally transferred ₹106 crore in bonuses to members of Banas Dairy (Amul), reinforcing the government’s focus on strengthening grassroots-level economic contributors.