From Iran-US Talks To Gift Nifty: Key Factors To Sway Indian Stock Market

The Indian stock market benchmark bourses, Sensex, and Nifty 50, are expected to open lower on Monday's trading session after US-Iran talks failed to reach an agreement, and crude oil prices jumped among others weak global triggers.

On Friday, the Indian stock market rose, with the benchmark Nifty 50 closing over 24,000 level.

The Sensex surged 918.60 points, or 1.20%, to close at 77,550.25, while the Nifty 50 ended 275.50 points, or 1.16%, higher at 24,050.60.

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Global Cues To Influence Indian Stock Market Today

Gift Nifty was trading nearly 23,757 in early deals, down approximately 1.4 percent, signalling a gap-down opening for Nifty 50 and Sensex.

Crude oil prices rose over $100 barrel after witnessing a brief cool down period as US-Iran talks failed, signalling rising military tensions. This also indicated inflationary and currency pressures for oil importing nations such as India.

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Meanwhile, Asian markets traded in red during early hours. Japan’s Nikkei was trading 0.4% lower, South Korea’s Kospi fell 1.4%, and Australia’s ASX 200 declined 0.6%.

On the other hand, the US stock futures also declined, with S&P 500 futures down nearly 1% after Wall Street ended mixed on Friday.