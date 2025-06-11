From Kitchens to Capital Markets: MTR Parent Orkla India Files for IPO

Updated 11 June 2025 at 17:36 IST
Orkla India, which owns the foods product companies MTR Foods and Eastern Condiments, has announced its plans to become a publicly listed company. The homegrown FMCG powerhouse has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with SEBI, setting the stage for its Initial Public Offering (IPO), which will be an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 2.28 crore equity shares.
The IPO, estimated to be worth around Rs 2,280 crore, will not involve any fresh issue of shares. On the contrary, its existing shareholders—including Norway-based parent Orkla Asia Pacific Pte Ltd (which holds a 90% stake) and Indian promoters Navas and Feroz Meeran (5% each)—will be reducing their holdings via the OFS route. The move is aimed at unlocking value and providing liquidity to long-term investors.
As per the DRHP, 50% of the offer is reserved for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), 35% for retail bidders, and the remaining 15% for Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs).
The listing will take place on both the NSE and BSE. ICICI Securities, Citigroup Global Markets India, JP Morgan India, and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company are the book-running lead managers to the issue.
While the company clarified that the IPO proceeds won’t be used to fund business expansion directly. Given the OFS nature of the Orkla IPO, the entire proceeds will go to the selling shareholders, and the company will not receive anything.
Orkla, formerly known as MTR Foods, is a multi-category Indian food company, specializing in South Indian cuisine. It offers various products for breakfast, lunch, snacks, dinner, beverages and desserts. The key product categories include spices and convenience Foods. Its products are marketed under its brands MTR and Eastern.
