From LPG Relief to Stable Petrol Prices: How Govt’s Oil & Gas Push Impacts Your Wallet

At an interactive session led by Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Secretary Pankaj Jain, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) raised concerns over the low valuation of Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) despite their strong asset base, track record, and steady shareholder returns.



“The price freeze in auto fuels is part of a stability measure for taking care of both—companies and consumers,” Puri said in an report by Emkay, underlining the government’s effort to balance company profitability with consumer affordability.



LPG Subsidy Support Continues

Consumers using LPG can expect ongoing subsidy support. Officials highlighted that the subsidy account works on a rolling basis with shortfalls covered, ensuring no disruption in delivery despite procedural delays. For millions of households, this means continued relief from volatile global fuel prices.



Indian Oil’s SPRINT Initiative Targets Cost Savings

Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) is spearheading “SPRINT”—a cost-cutting and efficiency program targeting a 20% reduction in expenses. IOCL’s Chairman explained that efficiency gains are already visible across refineries, retail outlets, and lubricants. This initiative could directly benefit consumers by keeping fuel prices stable while ensuring supply reliability, as mentioned in the report by Emkay.



Petrochemicals, Renewables to Play Bigger Role

IOCL is betting big on petrochemicals, aiming to expand capacity from 4.3 million tonnes to 13 million tonnes per year by FY30. It has also launched its renewable energy arm, Terra Clean, targeting 18GW capacity by 2030. According to company officials, Terra Clean could even come up for an IPO by 2028. These moves signal a longer-term transition that will eventually bring consumers cleaner and diversified energy options.



What This Means for Consumers

For everyday consumers, the government’s push translates into:

Stable petrol and diesel prices despite global volatility.

Assured LPG subsidy flow to households.

Improved energy security through domestic production and imports reduction.

Gradual shift to cleaner fuels, ensuring more sustainable choices for the future.