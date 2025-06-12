From Penny to Powerhouse: Reliance Power Skyrockets 2,600% Under Anil Ambani

For the last few sessions of trading the shares of Reliance Power have been on a constant winning spree and the shares of the firm have raised investor wealth by nearly 16% in the last five trading sessions.

The stock has delivered more than 70% returns in the past one month and 65% in the last six months.

Additionally, in the last one year the stock went up a whopping 153%.

What's The Reason Behind The Rally?

Certain recent developments like new orders, clearance in the SECI case, have supported the uptrend in the stock.

Not only is this a rags to riches story, but the entire list of Anil Ambani stocks has displayed a high trend in the recent week.

Reliance Power Recent Developments

The company has also signed a deal with a Bhutan-based company and this will be a renewable energy partnership.

Reliance Power recently inked a partnership with Druk Holding and Investment (DHI) to develop the largest solar power project in Bhutan worth Rs 2,000 crore as a joint venture.

The 500 megawatt (MW) project will be developed under 50:50 partnership through a Build-Own-Operate (BOO) model.

Additionally, the firm has also recently invested capital to strengthen its growth trajectory. The company has also raised around Rs 350 crore through a preferential issue of shares in May 2025.

Reliance Power Share Price Today