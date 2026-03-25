From RCB To RR: Corporate India's Billion Bucks Behind IPL Teams

From RCB To RR: The Whooping IPL Franchise Valuations In 2026 | Image: AI Generated

In the realm of global sport teams, IPL franchises such as Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Rajasthan Royals have swayed the investor investment in favour of cricket, especially after their whooping Rs 16,700 crore, and over Rs 15,000 crore sale, respectively.

RCB Sale: Key Stakeholders

After having won the IPL 2025 title against Punjab Kings (PBKS), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) was recently acquired by Aditya Birla Group, Blackstone, David Blitzer, a global sports investor, and the Times Group at a valuation of Rs 16,700 crore.

Rajasthan Royals Sale: Key Stakeholders

The Rajasthan Royals was sold-off to a consortium led by the US-based tech entrepreneur Kal Somani. The key parties involved as part of this over Rs 15,000 crore acquisition are the Walmart-linked Walton family, and Ford-linked Hamp family.

Notably, the recent sale of Rajasthan Royal franchise's, which was first purchased at $67 million, yielded over 25 times in return.

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Also Read: Kotak Mahindra Bank Under Scanner Over Alleged Rs 160 Cr FD Fraud

What's Behind The Billion Dollar Climb Of IPL Team Valuations?

Indian Premier League has transformed itself into a distribution engine rather than limiting to the confines of a league.

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The real business model of an IPL team as per Motilal Oswal is not limited to just ticket sales and sponsorships. It now consist of:

Media rights share (huge)

Brand licensing

Global fan monetisation

Women’s league expansion

Content + streaming leverage

The influx of private equity firms to venture capitalist showing interest in IPL teams according to Motilal Oswal steams from the fact it checks these four criteria's:

Scarce asset (Only 10 Teams)

High Growth Market (India)

Global Consumption

Long-duration cash flows

Currently, RCB and RR boast of a fanbase surpassing. the 100 million mark, content franchise, merchandise ecosystem, and a global brand image. For a venture capital firm, this translates into a consumer interest asset. For an investor, IPL teams offers exposure to:

Sports tech

Global leagues

Betting & fantasy ecosystems

Streaming & content deals

Cross-border expansion

What's The Catch?