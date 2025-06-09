From Rs 1 Lakh to Rs 80 Crore: Redditor Finds Father’s Forgotten Investment After 30 Years - Check Which Stock Created This Fortune

A Reddit user has set the internet abuzz after sharing a remarkable story that underscores the value of patience in equity investing. The user revealed that his father had purchased shares of JSW Steel in the 1990s for just Rs 1 lakh. Decades later, those forgotten shares are now worth a whopping Rs 80 crore.

The anecdote was picked up by finance commentator Sourav Dutta on X (formerly Twitter), who stated, “Guy on Reddit discovered JSW shares bought by his dad in the 1990s for ₹ 1L. Power of buy right sell after 30yrs“Power of buy right, sell after 30 years.”

While the Reddit post didn’t specify the number of shares or the precise year of investment, it captured the imagination of investors and finance enthusiasts alike.

One of the twitter users named Kavan replied to that Twitter post stating, “We also have many of these certificates of Jindal. Bought by my granddad. Don't know the process to demat it.”

Another user, with the account name Market Analogy, replied by stating, “Don't be in a rush to sell good businesses. If fundamentals are intact let time do the heavy lifting. This is not just investing this is legacy creation.”

About JSW Steel.



JSW Steel, part of the Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Group, has transformed into one of India’s leading steel manufacturers over the last three decades. For long-term shareholders, the journey has included multiple corporate actions — including stock splits and bonus issues — which significantly expanded the shareholding base and boosted returns.