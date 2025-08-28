From Runway To Red Ink: India’s Airlines May Soar To Rs 1 Lakh Crore Losses In FY26 As Traffic Slows & Deliveries Pile Up

The widening losses come against the backdrop of slowing passenger traffic growth and rising aircraft deliveries.



ICRA has revised its growth forecast for domestic air passenger traffic for FY2026 to 4-6 per cent, lowering it from the earlier projection of 7-10 per cent. The agency now expects domestic traffic to reach 172-176 million passengers annually.



"During FY2025, the Indian aviation industry benefited from improved pricing power, evident in higher yields, driven by healthy demand for air travel. However, the demand environment has turned more cautious in FY2026," noted Kinjal Shah, Senior Vice President & Co-Group Head, ICRA.



Passenger traffic growth in the first quarter of FY2026 stood at 4.4 per cent year-on-year, dragged down by cross-border escalations, flight disruptions and a travel slowdown following an aircraft accident tragedy. Prolonged monsoons in July and August, as well as trade headwinds from US tariffs, are expected to further dampen business travel sentiment in the coming months.



The decline in demand has led to a 4-5% year-on-year decrease in yields in Q1 FY2026. With additional aircraft deliveries underway, capacity growth amid subdued demand is likely to intensify pricing pressure, pushing up industry losses.



ICRA highlighted that the sector's debt metrics will weaken in FY2026, with interest coverage expected at 1.3 to 1.5 times, compared to 1.5 to 1.7 times in FY2025.



However, the report noted that despite the projected losses, the numbers remain well below the pandemic-era levels, when the industry reported losses of Rs 2.16 lakh crore in FY2022 and Rs 1.79 lakh crore in FY2023.