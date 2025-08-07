From 'Stay in your lane' to 'Unapologetic Superpower': Deepinder Goyal's viral X post Amidst Heated Tariff War

Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal has ignited a national conversation, urging India to cast aside its hesitations and embrace its destiny as a global superpower. The post, which has quickly gone viral, serves as a rallying cry for the country to take control of its future and assert its dominance across all major fields.



Goyal began his message with a poignant reflection on India’s place in the world, stating, "Every few years, the world reminds us of our place. A threat here, a tariff there. But the message is the same: stay in your lane, India."

This struck a chord with many, resonating with a collective frustration over what is often perceived as a subservient role on the international stage.



The Zomato CEO’s post then pivoted to a bold and ambitious vision for the future. He declared that the only way for India to escape this cycle of being "bullied" is to "collectively decide to become the world's largest, most unapologetic superpower."



Goyal didn't stop at just a general call for greatness. He meticulously outlined the key pillars on which this new superpower status must be built: economy, technology, defense, and ambition. By specifying these crucial areas, he provided a clear roadmap for the country's collective efforts. His emphasis on ambition as the most important factor suggests that a fundamental change in mindset is required to drive progress in all other sectors.



The post has sparked a flurry of discussion among social media users, business leaders, and public figures. Many have praised Goyal for his candid and inspiring words, agreeing that it is time for India to take its place as a leader rather than a follower. Others have pointed out the immense challenges that lie ahead, from geopolitical tensions to internal economic hurdles.



Goyal’s call for a self-reliant and assertive India is not just a patriotic sentiment; it is a strategic vision for the country's long-term prosperity and security. The message encourages a unified national effort, urging citizens to work together towards a common goal of making India a truly influential force. His statement, "There is absolutely no other way," concludes the post on a note of finality, reinforcing the idea that this path is not an option but a necessity for the nation’s survival and growth.