From Talent To Data: Meta's Chief AI Officer Lays Out Building Blocks Of 'AI's Future'

After several global tech leaders addressed AI linked jobs fears to listing out key challenges ahead for an intelligent era, Meta's Chief AI Officer Alexandr Wang laid out the building blocks of AI that'll lead to country-specific innovation.

At the India AI Impact Summit 2026, Wang noted that artificial intelligence linked development can be built around four aspects - talent, data, energy and compute.

He also emphasized on the need for collaboration between industry players and governments to deploy AI systems that aids in solving nation-specific problems. This calls for AI policies and strategies that promote innovation instead of creating barriers to development.

This comes after RIL Chairman and MD Mukesh Ambani, noted that "One path has led to a situation where AI is scarce, expensive, compute is concentrated, data is controlled, capability behind barriers of capital and geography in 'Global North'. In this dismal scenario inequality widens within societies and generations.

"There is another path, a future where AI is available affordable and beneficial to all," he said.

How India Leads AI Innovation In 'Global South'?

The top echelon at Meta noted that the South Asian nation has some of the world's best developers, who rise up to addressing societal issues, citing healthcare research at Ashoka University, where scientists made use of Meta’s Sam 3 model to train over billion images to expediate identification of cancer tumours and at-risk organs.

Currently, the Indian developer community of 24 million individuals is the second largest national community on GitHub, where developers learn about and collaborate with the world on AI.