From US Tariffs To Q2 Results: Key Triggers For Stock Market Next Week

Stock Market Next Week: The Indian stock market indices recorded a strong buying sentiment on Friday, October 10, having witnessed an upwards momentum consecutively despite global cues.

The Sensex has increased 329 points, or 0.40 per cent, to end at 82,500.82, while the Nifty 50 rose 104 points, or 0.41 per cent, to close at 25,285.35.

Meanwhile, the BSE Midcap index rising 0.36 per cent and the Smallcap index advancing 0.59 per cent.

The positive momentum was driven by a string rebound in tech stocks, and strong gains in the pharma, realty and banking sector shares. Further, the market was buoyed by FMCG, metal, and auto stock gains after their recent solid performance.

In the broader market, midcap and smallcap indices mirrored the benchmark’s uptrend, advancing between 1.4 per cent and 2.1 per cent. The widespread recovery indicates renewed investor interest in large-cap stocks as well as select quality midcaps.

Key Triggers For The Indian Stock Market

The earnings season for the September quarter has officially started with over 200 companies scheduled to release their financial results in the upcoming week.

CPI & WPI figures

The government will be releasing retail inflation (CPI) and wholesale inflation (WPI) figures for September on October 13 and 14.

“On the data front, the government will release retail inflation (CPI) figures for September on October 13, followed by wholesale inflation (WPI) on October 14. These readings will be closely tracked for signs of easing price pressures, which could influence the Reserve Bank of India’s policy outlook.

Trump Tariff Tactics

After having imposing a second tranche of 100 per cent tariffs on Chinese goods, the US administration increased the total FII Activity levy on the east Asian nation to 130 per cent. The US President Donald Trump has confirmed that the additional 100 per cent tariff on Chinese goods will come into effect on November 1, 2025.

Following several weeks of continuous selling, foreign investors finally became net buyers in the Indian markets this week, recording a positive inflow of ₹1,751 crore between October 6 and October 10, as per data from the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL).

Despite persistent selling pressure in recent months, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) largely provided support by absorbing foreign outflows and helping sustain overall market stability.

Gold Prices