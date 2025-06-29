From Village Kitchens to Global Markets: PM Modi Showcases Women-Led Enterprises Fueling India’s Growth

In his latest Mann Ki Baat address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned the spotlight on women-led enterprises that are transforming rural India. He praised grassroots initiatives led by Self Help Groups (SHGs) that have not only created new brands but also empowered thousands of women to achieve financial independence.



Bhadrachalam’s Millet Biscuits



PM Modi singled out Bhadrachalam in Telangana, where local SHG members have developed a unique brand of millet biscuits. These healthy, traditional snacks are made using locally sourced millets and have found strong demand in regional markets. The Prime Minister commended the women for combining nutrition with enterprise, showcasing how rural innovation can lead to sustainable livelihoods.

Kalaburagi’s Jowar Roti Brand



Kalaburagi in Karnataka also earned mention for its successful Jowar Roti brand. Women-led Self Help Groups have standardised production and packaging to make the humble jowar roti widely available. This initiative not only celebrates local food heritage but also ensures steady incomes for the women involved, who have turned traditional knowledge into a viable business model.

Balaghat’s Didi Canteen Model Lauded



In Madhya Pradesh’s Balaghat district, the ‘Didi Canteen’ initiative was praised for delivering both affordable meals and sustainable jobs. Run by rural women organised into SHGs, these canteens serve nutritious, low-cost food to local communities while providing regular employment to the women. Modi highlighted these canteens as an example of women’s leadership in addressing both hunger and livelihoods.

Rural Women Entrepreneurship on the Rise



Across India, Self Help Groups have become the backbone of rural women’s entrepreneurship. From producing pickles and papads to running canteens and branded food products, SHGs have empowered millions of women to become financially independent. Government schemes such as NRLM (National Rural Livelihoods Mission) have provided training, credit support, and market access to scale these efforts.