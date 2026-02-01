From Women in STEM To Lakhpati Didi: Union Budget 2026 Champions Women-Led Enterprises & Economic Justice

New Delhi: Union Budget 2026: In an affirmation of women's economic and social empowerment, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled a series of targeted initiatives in the Union Budget 2026-27, aiming to bridge gender gaps in entrepreneurship, education, and technology. Presented amid high expectations for inclusive growth, the budget builds on the government's "Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas" ethos, with a sharpened focus on elevating women's roles in India's burgeoning economy.

Women in STEM

Sitharaman, who created history with her ninth consecutive budget presentation, emphasized that emerging technologies like AI would be harnessed to benefit diverse groups, including "women in STEM" fields.

This includes bolstering initiatives such as the AI Mission, National Quantum Mission, Anusandhan National Research Fund, and R&D & Innovation Fund, designed to upskill women and youth for 21st-century opportunities.

"Adoption of technology is for the benefit of all people... women in STEM, youth keen to upskill," she stated during her speech, underscoring the government's commitment to inclusive innovation.

Self-Help Entrepreneurs

A flagship announcement was the expansion of women-led entrepreneurship through community-owned retail outlets, branded as 'She-Marts' or 'SHE' (Self-Help Entrepreneurs).

"SHE," will be a dedicated branding and infrastructure project. These aren't just small stalls; they are designed to be professionally managed spaces. Sitharaman detailed the structure of this plan, stating that "Self Help Entrepreneurs (SHE) will be set up as community owned retail outlets within the cluster level federations." By placing these outlets at the cluster level, the government aims to give rural products a premium platform that can compete with mainstream brands.

Lakhpati Didi Program

Building on the success of the Lakhpati Didi program, which has already empowered millions of rural women to achieve annual incomes of ₹1 lakh, the new initiative will enable self-help groups (SHGs) to establish local retail networks.

These outlets, set up within cluster-level federations, aim to improve market access for women-made products, foster grassroots entrepreneurship, and create sustainable livelihoods.

Enhanced financing instruments will support the transition from credit-linked activities to full enterprise ownership, with a goal to strengthen rural women-led businesses.

Female Workforce Participation & Higher Education Enrollment

In a bid to boost female workforce participation and higher education enrollment, the budget allocates ₹10,000 crore for constructing girls' hostels in every district across India.

This measure addresses key barriers like safety, sanitation, and accessibility, which often lead to high dropout rates post-Class XII, particularly in underserved areas.

Aligned with broader education and skilling programs, the hostels will include digital connectivity and minimum safety standards, enabling more women to pursue studies and join the workforce.

Experts hail this as a step toward reducing structural inequalities, with potential long-term impacts on women's economic independence.

Loans for Women

Further supporting budding entrepreneurs, a new scheme offers term loans of up to ₹2 crore over five years for first-time business owners, with special provisions for women and those from Scheduled Castes and Tribes.

This initiative complements the gender budget's growth trajectory, which saw a 37.5% increase in 2025-26 to 8.9% of total allocations, signaling continued priority on women's welfare.

Women’s Economic Empowerment Meets Social Justice in Budget 2026

Political leaders across parties praised Sitharaman's milestone as a "symbol of women's power," reflecting India's progress in gender-inclusive governance.