Fueling Young Dreams: How Startup India and Make in India Sparked a New Era of Innovation under PM Modi

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi marks his 75th birthday tomorrow, one of the most defining aspects of his tenure is the transformation of India’s entrepreneurial landscape. Through flagship programmes like Startup India and Make in India, his government has opened doors for young innovators, offering policy support, easier access to capital, and global visibility that were once elusive.

Startup India: Cultivating a Culture of Innovation

Launched in 2015, Startup India was designed to nurture a culture of entrepreneurship by cutting red tape, simplifying compliance, and introducing tax incentives. In less than a decade, it has propelled India to become home to more than 1.25 lakh recognised startups, including over 120 unicorns that collectively add strength to the $3.7 trillion economy. The programme has also expanded incubation facilities, channelled government-backed funds, and launched innovation challenges to encourage students and first-time entrepreneurs to take bold risks.

Make in India: Transforming Manufacturing and Jobs

Running in parallel, make-in- India has focused on positioning the country as a global manufacturing hub. By drawing investments into electronics, automobiles, defence, and textiles, the initiative has sought to expand job opportunities and build stronger local supply chains. Its impact is evident in record FDI inflows and India’s steady climb in the Ease of Doing Business rankings.

A Thriving Ecosystem for Global Innovation

Together, these initiatives have created a fertile environment where entrepreneurship is celebrated. From fintech platforms driving digital payments to deep-tech firms innovating in artificial intelligence, Indian startups are now competing on the world stage with renewed confidence.

Looking Ahead: The Promise of a New Generation