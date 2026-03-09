G7 Considers Releasing Up to 400 Million Barrels from Emergency Oil Reserves as Prices Surge

Global energy markets are in the midst of a historic crisis as Brent crude prices surged past the $114 per barrel mark on Monday, for the first time in nearly four years. This single-day jump of over 25% is driven by the intensifying war between the U.S.-Israel and Iran, which has effectively paralyzed the Strait of Hormuz. With approximately 20% of global supply currently stranded in the Persian Gulf and major producers like Iraq, Kuwait, and the UAE beginning to "shut in" production due to maxed-out storage, brokerages warn that prices could test $150 if the blockade persists. This has triggered a massive global sell-off, hitting import-dependent economies like India particularly hard. Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty have crashed over 3% on fears of rampant inflation and a global recession.