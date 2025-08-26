Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Is There a Bank Holiday Today? Here’s What You Need Know

Ganesh Chaturthi, one of India’s most celebrated festivals, has arrived, bringing colourful decorations, idol installations, and community celebrations across the country.



But amid the excitement, many are left wondering: If you are heading to the bank this week, will you find it open or closed?

Bank Holiday Today?

To clear the confusion, banks are open on Tuesday, August 26, 2025. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has not declared this day as a holiday. That means customers can carry out deposits, withdrawals, cheque clearances, and other branch services without disruption.



Banks Closed on Wednesday in Key Cities

The festive bank holiday falls on Wednesday, August 27, 2025. On this day, banks will be closed in Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, and Vijayawada.



This will affect in-branch services and cheque settlements, which will resume the next working day. Customers are advised to complete urgent transactions today or use digital banking options during the holiday.

Stock Market Holiday

Alongside banks, the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will also remain closed on August 27 in observance of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Regional Holdiay

In Odisha, banks will also be closed on Thursday, August 28, 2025, for Nuakhai, a regional festival that coincides with Ganesh Chaturthi’s second day.

When is Ganesh Chaturthi 2025?

According to Drikpanchang, Ganesh Chaturthi this year falls on Wednesday, August 27, 2025. The festival, also called Ganeshotsav, will begin with idol installations on this day and continue for 10 days, concluding with Ganesh Visarjan on Saturday, September 6, 2025.