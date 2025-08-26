Updated 26 August 2025 at 08:42 IST
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Is There a Bank Holiday Today? Here’s What You Need Know
As India prepares to welcome Lord Ganesha with grandeur, many customers are asking if banks will remain open during the festivities. If you’re planning a bank visit, here’s the full holiday schedule. There is no Bank Holiday Today, August 26, and banks will remain open. However, select cities will see closures tomorrow for Ganesh Chaturthi.
- Republic Business
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
Ganesh Chaturthi, one of India’s most celebrated festivals, has arrived, bringing colourful decorations, idol installations, and community celebrations across the country.
But amid the excitement, many are left wondering: If you are heading to the bank this week, will you find it open or closed?
Bank Holiday Today?
To clear the confusion, banks are open on Tuesday, August 26, 2025. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has not declared this day as a holiday. That means customers can carry out deposits, withdrawals, cheque clearances, and other branch services without disruption.
Banks Closed on Wednesday in Key Cities
The festive bank holiday falls on Wednesday, August 27, 2025. On this day, banks will be closed in Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, and Vijayawada.
This will affect in-branch services and cheque settlements, which will resume the next working day. Customers are advised to complete urgent transactions today or use digital banking options during the holiday.
Stock Market Holiday
Alongside banks, the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will also remain closed on August 27 in observance of Ganesh Chaturthi.
Regional Holdiay
In Odisha, banks will also be closed on Thursday, August 28, 2025, for Nuakhai, a regional festival that coincides with Ganesh Chaturthi’s second day.
When is Ganesh Chaturthi 2025?
According to Drikpanchang, Ganesh Chaturthi this year falls on Wednesday, August 27, 2025. The festival, also called Ganeshotsav, will begin with idol installations on this day and continue for 10 days, concluding with Ganesh Visarjan on Saturday, September 6, 2025.
RBI’s Bank Holiday Rules
Bank holidays are governed by the Negotiable Instruments Act and published in advance by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The list includes national and regional festivals, along with Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays of every month when banks remain closed.
Read More - Indian Oil Dividend 2025: Final Approval At 66th AGM On This Date
Published By : Gunjan Rajput
Published On: 26 August 2025 at 07:54 IST