Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Stock Market Holiday Today? Here’s What You Need to Know
Indian stock markets, including NSE and BSE, are closed today, August 27, 2025, on account of Ganesh Chaturthi. Equity, derivatives, and currency segments will remain shut, while commodity markets will resume evening trade. The closure comes a day after a sharp sell-off triggered by US tariffs on Indian exports.
Indian stock exchanges, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), remain closed on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, for Ganesh Chaturthi. Trading in the Equity, Equity Derivative, and SLB segments will remain suspended, according to the holiday calendar shared by the exchanges.
Currency Derivatives, NDS-RST, and Tri-Party Repo segments will also see no activity today.
Commodity Market Timings
In the Commodity Derivatives Segment and Electronic Gold Receipts (EGR) segment, markets will stay shut during the morning session (9 AM to 5 PM). However, they will reopen for the evening session from 5 PM to 11:55 PM, the exchanges clarified.
The National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX), India’s largest agri-commodity platform, will also remain shut for the day.
Stock Market Holidays in 2025
As per the NSE calendar, after Ganesh Chaturthi, there are five more trading holidays this year:
October 2: Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Dussehra
October 21: Diwali Laxmi Pujan
October 22: Diwali-Balipratipada
November 5: Prakash Gurpurb (Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti)
December 25: Christmas
Trading will resume on Thursday, August 28, 2025, at regular timings: pre-open session (9:00–9:07 AM) and equity market hours (9:15 AM–3:30 PM).
50% US Tariffs Take Effect
The closure comes amid heightened market jitters as the United States imposed 50% tariffs on Indian goods, effective today. The Trump administration confirmed an additional 25% duty from 12:01 AM EDT (9:30 AM IST) on August 27, 2025, through a draft order by the US Department of Homeland Security.
The order stated the additional tariff would apply to Indian goods “entered for consumption, or withdrawn from warehouse for consumption, on or after 12:01 am EDT on August 27, 2025.”
Dalal Street Reacts Ahead of Holiday
On Tuesday, Dalal Street witnessed a broad-based sell-off as investors grew cautious over the tariff shock. The BSE Sensex fell 849.37 points (1.04%) to close at 80,786.54, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 255.7 points (1.02%) to end at 24,712.05.
