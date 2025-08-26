Ganesh Chaturthi Holiday: BSE, NSE to Shut on Aug 27, Trading Week Cut Short

Indian equity markets will see a truncated trading schedule this week, with both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) closed on Wednesday, August 27, for Ganesh Chaturthi.



The holiday falls in the middle of the week, leaving just four active sessions—Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday—before markets head into the regular weekend break. For traders and investors, the mid-week pause comes close on the heels of the August 15 Independence Day closure, making August a relatively light month for market activity.



Ganesh Chaturthi, one of Maharashtra’s most important festivals, marks the birth of Lord Ganesha, worshipped as the remover of obstacles and a symbol of prosperity. The 10-day celebrations begin on August 27 with the main rituals and conclude with visarjan (idol immersion) on September 6.

Market holidays often carry implications beyond reduced trading hours. They affect intraday momentum, settlement timelines, and rollover positions in both cash and derivatives segments. Investors planning large trades around corporate announcements or expiry dates may need to recalibrate strategies in line with these disruptions.



In the commodities space, the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) and National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) will also suspend trading during the morning session on August 27 but will reopen from 5 p.m. onwards.