Ganesh Consumer Products IPO Allotment Today, Here’s How To Check Allotment Status Via NSE, BSE, And Registrar

Ganesh Consumer Products FMCG’s Rs 408.80 crore IPO allotment is finalised for today, i.e. September 24, 2025. Investors can now check the allotment status online via the registrar’s portal or NSE/NSE websites.

A total of 2.38 crore number of share were bid against 88.96 lakh shares offered.

The IPO was subscribed 2.68 times, with the qualified institutional buyers (QIB) portion subscribed a staggering 4.03 times. Retail investors’ quota was booked 1.17 times, while non-institutional investors saw 4.41 times subscription.

IPO’s GMP Today

As per the latest update on September 25, 2025 10.02 AM the Grey Market Premium (GMP) is Rs 4 with a price band of Rs 322 and the estimated listing price is Rs 326 i.e. the IPO shows an expected gain of 1.24 per cent, suggesting a scanty premium on debut, according to a market tracker website.

Ganesh Consumer Products IPO Allotment Today

The allotment is finalized for September 25, 2025, toady and investors will be able to check if they have been allotted shares ahead of the tentative listing date on September 29, 2025, when the stock is scheduled to debut on NSE and BSE.

How to Check the Allotment Status on BSE

Investors of the Ganesh Consumer Products can check the IPO Allotment Status on the official BSE website in the following steps with their PAN Card ID or application number:

1. Visit the BSE issue application status direct link at https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

2. Select issue type and issue name.

3. Enter your application number or PAN number.

4. Fill out the Captcha requirements and search.

Checking Allotment Status on NSE

To check allotment status on the NSE follow the following steps:

1. On the NSE website visit the IPO bid verification page.

2. Register on the website if you are a new user.

3. Select 'Ganesh Consumer Products'.

4. Enter your application number and other requisite details.

5. Click on 'Get Data'.



How to Check Through the Registrar (MUFG Intime India Private Limited)

Visit the official registrar's website:

Choose the Company: From the dropdown menu, select the company for which you want to check the allotment status.

Enter Your Details: Fill in the required information such as your PAN, application number, or DP client ID.

Submit the Form: Click on the "Submit" button to view your allotment status.

