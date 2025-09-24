Ganesh Consumer Products IPO: Check Day 3 Subscription Status, GMP, Other Details Of Ashish Kacholia-Backed Firm

Ganesh Consumer Products Limited, an ace investor Ashish Kacholia-backed firm, has launched its initial public offer (IPO) to build-to-issue of Rs 408.08 crores. This comprises a fresh issuance of 0.40 crore shares worth Rs 130 crores and an offer to sell 0.87 crore shares valued at Rs 278.80 crores.

The company has opened its IPO for subscription on September 22, 2025 and will close on September 24, 2025, i.e. today. The allotment is expected to finalise on September 25, 2025, and the IPO will tentatively list on BSE and NSE on September 29,2025.

The running book lead manager is Dam Capital Advisors Ltd., and MUFG Intime India is the registrar of the issue.

Ganesh Consumer Products IPO: Price band, Lot Size, and Minimum Investment

The price band is set at 306.00 to 322.00 per share with the lot size of 46.

The minimum required investment amount is Rs 14,812 (equivalent to 46 shares) for retail investors. The lot size investment for sNII (small non-institutional investors) is 14 lots (644 shares), totalling Rs 2,07,368, and for bNII (big non-institutional investors), it is 68 lots (3,128 shares), totalling Rs 10,07,216.

Up to 34,247 shares are reserved for employees offered at a discount of Rs 30.00 to the issue price.

As per the market tracker websites, the GMP last stands at Rs 5.00, last updated Sep 24th 2025 11:53 AM. The estimated listing price is Rs 327 with the price band of Rs 322. The expected percentage gain per share is 1.55%.

IPO's Day-3 Subscription Status

The IPO subscription on Day-3, September 24, 2025 at 2:39 PM stands subscribed 1.83 times. It has received bids of 1.63 crore shares as against 88,96,239 on offer. The retail portion was booked 0.79 times while the non-institutional investors (NII) category was subscribed 3.36 times. By and by, the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) quota was bid 2.51 times.

About Ganesh Consumer Products Limited IPO

Founded in 2000, Ganesh Consumer Products Ltd, a Kolkata-based FMCG company, is a key player in East India's food sector. The company is primarily known for its "Ganesh" brand of wheat-based staples, including atta, maida, sooji, and dalia, along with wheat and gram derivatives like besan and sattu.

Ganesh Consumer Products has been expanding its portfolio to include spices, instant mixes, ethnic snacks, and specialty flours. In the fiscal year 2025, the company reported a revenue of Rs 855.16 crore and a profit after tax of Rs 35.43 crore.

