Ganga Bath Fittings IPO: Know Price Band, Lot Size, Key Dates And More

Ganga Bath Fittings IPO: Bathroom accessories producer Ganga Bath Fittings will hit the primary is set to hit the primary market on June 4, 2025. The Rs 35.65 crore issue has a price band of Rs 46 to Rs 49 apiece, slated to concludeon June 6, 2025.

The Rajkot-headquartered firm's initial share sale consists of a fresh issuance of 66.63 lakh valued at Rs 32.65 crore. There is no offer-for-sale (OFS) component.

The money raised will be utilised for capital expenditure towards buying machinery, debt clearance, general corporate purposes and working capital requirements.

Ganga Bath Fittings IPO Lot Size

As per the red hearing prospectus, a retail investor can apply for a minimum of 3,000 equity shares, costing Rs 1,38,000. For high-net-worth individuals, the application size is set at 6,000 shares for a price of Rs 2,94,000.

Half of the net issues have been reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 35 per cent for retail investors, and the remaining 15 per cent for non-institutional investors.

Ganga Bath Fittings IPO Key Dates

After the subscription ends, the basis of allotment of Ganga Bath Fittings will be finalised on June 9. Refunds for non-allotees will be processed on June 10. Shares will be credited to the account of successful investors on the same day. The listing on the NSE SME platform Emerge will take place on Wednesday, June 11.

Ganga Bath Fittings: Know About This Soon-To-Be Listed Firm

Manufacturer and supplier of bathroom accessories Ganga Bath Fittings reported a 4.3 per cent increase in revenue from operations to Rs 32.01 crore in the financial year 2024-25 conmpared to Rs 30.68 crore in the last fiscal year. The profit after tax (PAT) Rs 2.48 crore in FY24, compared to Rs 0.31 crore in FY23.