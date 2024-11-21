sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Ukraine-Russia Conflict | India-Canada Row | Donald Trump | Exit Poll Results 2024 | AR Rahman | Middle East Tensions |

Published 10:23 IST, November 21st 2024

Gautam Adani Charged in US with Bribery, Fraud

Gautam Adani has been indicted in the U.S. over an alleged scheme to pay hundreds of millions of dollars in bribes and conceal scheme from American investors.

Reported by: Thomson Reuters
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Adani Group Unveils $84 Billion Investment Plan Following Hindenburg Market Setback
Gautam Adani has been indicted in the U.S. over an alleged scheme to pay hundreds of millions of dollars in bribes and conceal scheme from American investors. | Image: Adani Group
Advertisement

Loading...

10:23 IST, November 21st 2024