Published 10:23 IST, November 21st 2024
Gautam Adani Charged in US with Bribery, Fraud
Gautam Adani has been indicted in the U.S. over an alleged scheme to pay hundreds of millions of dollars in bribes and conceal scheme from American investors.
- Republic Business
- 3 min read
Reported by: Thomson Reuters
Gautam Adani has been indicted in the U.S. over an alleged scheme to pay hundreds of millions of dollars in bribes and conceal scheme from American investors. | Image: Adani Group
Advertisement
Loading...
10:23 IST, November 21st 2024