Gautam Adani Surpasses Mukesh Ambani, Becomes Asia’s Richest Person; What Is His Net Worth Now?

New Delhi: Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, has once again overtaken Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani to become the richest person in Asia.

The shuffle, recorded on April 17, 2026, comes on the back of a significant surge in the share prices of Adani Group’s listed entities, contrasting with a cooling period for Reliance Industries.

According to the latest data from the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Gautam Adani’s net worth has climbed to $92.6 billion.

This milestone follows a robust year for the infrastructure-to-energy conglomerate, with Adani’s personal fortune increasing by $8.1 billion since the start of 2024.

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In the most recent trading session alone, his wealth jumped by $3.56 billion, propelling him to the 19th position on the global rich list.

Wealth Gap

While Adani has seen a steady ascent, Mukesh Ambani’s wealth has contracted. Ambani, who held the top spot in Asia for much of the previous year, saw his net worth shrink to $90.8 billion, representing a year-to-date decline of approximately $16.9 billion.

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Market analysts attribute this dip to a recent correction in Reliance Industries’ stock and broader volatility in the petrochemicals and retail sectors.

Business Tycoon Current Net Worth Global Rank Wealth Change (YTD) Gautam Adani $92.6 Billion 19th +$8.1 Billion Mukesh Ambani $90.8 Billion 20th -$16.9 Billion

Market Dynamics

The battle for the title of Asia’s wealthiest reflects the nature of the Indian stock market. Adani's resurgence is largely credited to the recovery and expansion of his core sectors, including ports, green energy, and logistics.

As both Adani and Ambani pivot aggressively toward green hydrogen and digital transformation, the race for the top spot is expected to remain a central narrative in the Indian and global economic landscape.