Gautam Adani Plans Another Big Borrowing — Adani Ports Mulls Rs 3,000 Crore Bond Sale - Report

Billionaire Gautam Adani’s conglomerate is looking to raise about Rs 3,000 crore (roughly $351 million) through long-term bonds, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The move marks the latest in a series of debt-raising efforts by the group aimed at bolstering its financial profile.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd is in preliminary discussions with potential investors for the upcoming bond issuance. According to Bloomberg’s sources, the bonds are likely to have a “longer maturity period”, although specifics such as the coupon rate and tenure are still under negotiation. The individuals requested anonymity as the information is not yet public.

The Adani Group, with interests spanning ports, logistics, energy, and airports, has been actively engaging credit markets as it seeks to regain investor trust.

Representatives for the Adani Group did not immediately respond to Bloomberg’s request for comment.

If the new bond deal goes through, Adani Ports would have raised over $1 billion since May, following a Rs 5,000 crore bond issue and a $150 million bilateral loan agreement earlier this year. A successful issuance would enhance the company’s debt maturity profile and support long-term infrastructure growth.

A Bloomberg Intelligence report published last week noted that Adani Ports derives more than 85% of its revenue from India and is strategically positioned to benefit from the country’s growing trade activity.

It may be recalled that in May, the company raised Rs 5,000 crore through 15-year bonds at a coupon of 7.75%, with the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) as the sole investor. Around the same time, the port unit secured $150 million via a bilateral loan from DBS Group Holdings Ltd.