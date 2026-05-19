The United States government has dropped its multi-billion-dollar criminal fraud and conspiracy case against Indian tycoon Gautam Adani.

The U.S. Department of Justice asked a federal judge in New York to dismiss all criminal charges against the billionaire. The motion was filed with prejudice, meaning the criminal bribery case is permanently closed and cannot be reopened. This ends an 18-month legal standoff that rocked Indian markets and global energy sectors.

Here is a breakdown of what the case was about, the numbers, and how it reached a sudden conclusion.

What Was The Case?

The legal battle began in November 2024. Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn, New York, unsealed a five-count criminal indictment against Gautam Adani, his nephew Sagar Adani, and other senior executives.

Advertisement

The core of the case involved a 12-gigawatt solar energy project in India. U.S. authorities alleged that between 2020 and 2024, Adani executives promised over $265 million (approx. ₹2,200 crore) in bribes to Indian government officials. The alleged bribes aimed to secure lucrative power purchase agreements. The solar energy contracts were projected to generate more than $2 billion in after-tax profits over 20 years.

Why Did the US Investigate an Indian Project?

The case fell under American jurisdiction because of how the Adani Group raised money. To finance the solar project, Adani Green Energy and its partners sought capital from global markets.

Advertisement

Prosecutors noted that the firm raised $175 million from U.S. investors and more than $3 billion through international loans and bond offerings. Wall Street regulations state that companies must disclose all material financial risks.

The U.S. Attorney’s office alleged that the Adanis made false and misleading statements to American banks and lenders. The group claimed they had a strict zero-tolerance policy for corruption, while actively hiding the domestic bribery scheme. This triggered severe charges of securities fraud, wire fraud, and conspiracy.

Why Were Charges Dropped?

The Adani Group maintained from day one that the accusations were completely baseless. Because the defendants remained in India and never appeared in a U.S. courtroom, the criminal trial remained stalled.

The resolution accelerated through parallel civil settlements. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission agreed to final judgments without forcing Gautam or Sagar Adani to admit or deny the corruption allegations. Under the civil settlement, Gautam Adani agreed to a $6 million penalty, while Sagar Adani agreed to pay $12 million.

Following the financial settlements, the DOJ exercised its prosecutorial discretion. Federal lawyers stated they would no longer devote resources to the criminal matter. Reports also highlight that the Adani Group engaged high-profile legal defense teams in Washington to argue that U.S. courts lacked the required evidence and geographical jurisdiction to sustain a criminal conviction.

Market Relief

The initial 2024 indictment hit the conglomerate hard. Adani Group stocks lost nearly $27 billion in market cap within days of the news. Major global deals were paused, including green energy projects in Sri Lanka and a multi-million-dollar airport expansion in Kenya.