Gautam Singhania Led Raymond's Share Price Surged 14% - Here's Why

Raymond Ltd Share Price: The stock price of Gautam Hari Singhania led Raymond Ltd surged as much as 14 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 718.05 after investor buying sentiment was triggered due to the stock market listing of its demerged reality arm Raymond Realty on both bourses NIfty 50 and BSE Sensex on July 1, 2025.

The Mumbai-headquartered company plans to introduce six new residential projects this fiscal period all located in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). It will provide apartments that cost anywhere between Rs 2 crore to Rs 20 crore with an intent to garner buying interest from premium and luxury housing buyers.

The demerger from Raymond Ltd. is expected to provide enhanced operational clarity and financial transparency within Raymond Ltd's real-estate arm.

The company's business model is powered by its 100-acre land bank in Thane and a low asset intensity expansion approach via joint development agreements in Mumbai's premium locations such as Bandra, Mahim, Sion, and Wadala.

Also Read: How to Claim HRA For Your Hometown Without Getting A Tax Notice

The Thane land bank itself holds a revenue potential of approximately Rs 25,000 crore, with 40 acres presently under development, and Rs 9,000 crore revenue potential. The remaining 60 acres is slated for future development with Rs 16,000 crore revenue potential over the next seven years.

These six joint development authorities in Mumbai provide an added gross development value of around Rs 14,000 crore.

This would ensure healthy profitability and cash flows without stressing the balance sheet, as the real estate firm is primarily responsible for construction, Ventura Research said.

In today's trading session, the shares of Raymond Ltd ended 13.56 per cent higher at Rs 708.80 apiece as compared to BSE Sensex, which closed 0.53 per cent lower at Rs 83,606.46.