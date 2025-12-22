GCCs Drive India’s Flex Office Boom, Push Shift to Green, Grade-A Workspaces: Vestian

India's largest occupier markets have seen strong demand for office space, primarily driven by the establishment of Global Capability Centres (GCC). | Image: Pexels

India’s rapidly expanding Global Capability Centre (GCC) ecosystem is reshaping the country’s flexible office market, with sustainability and premium infrastructure emerging as key differentiators, according to a new report by Vestian Research.

The study shows that nearly 60 percent of GCC bases operating out of flex spaces are located in green-certified, Grade-A centres, highlighting a clear preference among global firms for high-quality, environmentally compliant workspaces. India currently hosts over 1,750 GCC companies across nearly 3,800 bases, accounting for more than 40 percent of office space demand over the past two years.

Out of approximately 1,400 flex centres across major Tier-1 cities, more than 475 currently house GCC operations, underlining the growing role of flexible workspace operators as strategic partners for multinational firms. While 42 percent of all flex centres are green-certified and 69 percent are housed in Grade-A buildings, the proportion rises sharply for GCC-occupied spaces, with 62 percent in green-certified assets and 85 percent in Grade-A developments.

City-level data further underscores this trend. Mumbai and Hyderabad lead in premium adoption, with over 90 percent of GCC flex bases operating from Grade-A buildings, while NCR stands out on sustainability, with 81 percent of GCC bases located in green-certified centres.

The report also points to a geographic shift in GCC expansion. Peripheral business districts (PBDs) are emerging as preferred destinations, accounting for 77 percent of flex area occupied by GCCs, compared with 61 percent of the overall flex stock. Competitive rentals, better scalability and campus-style developments are driving this move away from central business districts.

India’s flex office market has expanded to 82.3 million sq ft across the top seven cities, led by Bengaluru, which alone accounts for 33.2 percent of total stock, followed by NCR and Pune. Despite rapid growth, the market remains consolidated, with the top 10 operators controlling 67 percent of supply.