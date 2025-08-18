Gem Aromatics IPO: Check Price Band, GMP, Issue Size and Other Details

Updated 18 August 2025 at 18:44 IST
Specialty ingredients maker Gem Aromatics Ltd is set to launch its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on August 19, drawing keen interest from investors eyeing the fast-growing aroma and essential oils market. The three-day issue will close on August 21, with listing expected on August 26 across the NSE and BSE.
The company aims to raise Rs 451.25 crore through a mix of fresh equity and an offer for sale (OFS). Of this, Rs 175 crore will come from fresh issuance, while Rs 276.25 crore will be offloaded by existing shareholders.
The price band is fixed at Rs 309–Rs 325 per share, with a lot size of 46 shares. For retail investors, this translates into a minimum investment of about Rs 14,214–Rs 14,950, depending on the bid price.
Proceeds from the fresh issue will primarily go towards repaying debt — about Rs 140 crore is earmarked for this purpose — with the balance set aside for general corporate needs. The company claims that the move is expected to strengthen the company’s balance sheet and improve margins.
Gem Aromatics’ IPO is seeing strong market interest with a last grey market price (GMP) of Rs 21 as of August 18, 2025, 5:33 PM, suggesting an estimated listing price of Rs 346 against its price band of Rs 325, implying an expected gain of approximately 6.46% per share on listing."
Founded in 1997, Gem Aromatics produces essential oils, aroma compounds, and related derivatives used in personal care, oral care, health, and wellness products. With a strong R&D base and global client network, the company has positioned itself as a trusted supplier in the flavour and fragrance industry.
