Gen Z Job Offer Rejection: Embracing Boundaries Over Burnout — ‘I Don’t Want a Career That Burns Me Out by 30| POST

Debates on current work culture have elicited mixed feelings in the audience. Some companies believe that working long hours will lead the company to success, whereas others believe that rest is equally important for employees to deliver outstanding and efficient work performance.



Riya Dadhich's Insights On Generational Shifts

In her LinkedIn post, Riya Dadhich, an HR professional, writes about how work culture has transitioned for these two generations – Millennials and Gen Z. Millennials were conditioned to stay quiet and glorify burnout. In contrast, Gen Z has learnt to stand up against a toxic work culture and work healthily.

“I’m committed to delivering my best — but I don’t want a career that burns me out by 30.” Riya Dadhica recalls how a 25-year-old candidate turned down the offer because she asked if the candidate was okay working the occasional Saturday.

Generational Divide On Work Culture Perspectives

While burnout has been a commonly discussed topic in interview debriefs, coffee breaks, and leadership meetings, it could not escape those conversations and become an action for change.

Millennials and older generations lived in a culture where speaking for change was unappreciated. When Riya Dadhich heard the young candidate's statement, she felt irritated at first and then later had immense respect, she stated.

Her post read, I’ll be honest —𝑴𝒚 𝒇𝒊𝒓𝒔𝒕 𝒓𝒆𝒂𝒄𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏? 𝑺𝒍𝒊𝒈𝒉𝒕 𝒊𝒓𝒓𝒊𝒕𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏. 𝑴𝒚 𝒔𝒆𝒄𝒐𝒏? 𝑫𝒆𝒆𝒑 𝒓𝒆𝒔𝒑𝒆𝒄𝒕.