GIFT Nifty Surges Over 500 Points, Signals Rebound Amid Positive Global Cues

The benchmark Indian stock market bourses are expected to rebound in Tuesday's trading session after GIFT Nifty surged as much as 520 points on March 24.

As of 8:43 am, GIFT Nifty was trading 404.00 points or 1.80% higher at 22,869.50 level.

This rebound comes after US President Donald Trump paused strikes on Iran's energy infrastructure for the next five days amid ongoing diplomatic discussions between both countries.

Amid rising expectations of an end to the Iran war, Asian benchmark indices majorly rebounded on Tuesday.

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Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.8% in morning trading to 51,908.00, South Korea's Kospi surged 0.6% to 5,439.39. Hong Kong's Hang Seng increased 1.1% to 24,656.59.

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Trump's announcement also witnessed relief on Wall Street with Dow Jones closing with gains of over 600 points, and the Nasdaq and S&P 500 ending 1% higher, respectively.

The de-escalation in the Middle East conflict resulted in oil prices cooling off. At 8:53 am, the price of WTI crude stood at $91.55 per barrel, while Brent crude was hovering above $100 per barrel.

On Monday, Oil prices dropped nearly 11% with Brent futures slipping to $99.94 a barrel, and West Texas Intermediate lost settling at $88.13.

In March, Indian stock markets have witnessed nearly Rs 50 lakh being wiped off from investor wealth ever since the West Asia conflict ensued on February 28.

The rising oil prices have increased India import bill, and investor sentiments have remained largely negative.

The Nifty 50 index is currently at the lowest levels, having corrected nearly 15% from its January 2026 peak. The Nifty Bank also declined over 15% from its own record high levels.