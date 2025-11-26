Updated 26 November 2025 at 08:32 IST
Gift Nifty To India-EU FTA: 5 Key Factors That'll Influence Stock Market Today
Following the gains reported across global markets, Indian stock market benchmark bourses Sensex and Nifty 50 are expected to ring in higher on Wednesday's trading session.
On Tuesday, the Indian stock market reported losses for a third consecutive trading session with the Sensex dropping 0.37% to 84,587.01, Nifty 50 declining 0.29% at 25,884.80 level.
Asian Markets
The Asian stock market indices trade higher on Wednesday following the surge reported on Wall-Street after heightened expectations of a US Fed rate cut.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 1.5% and the Topix index rose 0.9%, while South Korea’s Kospi rallied 1.08%, and Kosdaq added 0.64%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index futures indicated a higher opening.
Gift Nifty Today
Gift Nifty was trading around the 26,149 level, a premium of nearly 93 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, signalling a positive start for the India's stock market indices.
Wall Street
The US stock market ended higher on Tuesday on accord of expecting a Federal Reserve interest rate cut.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 1.43%, to 47,112.45, the S&P 500 surged 0.91%, to 6,765.89. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.67% higher at 23,025.59.
US-China Trade Talks
US President Donald Trump said that he pressed Chinese President Xi Jinping to accelerate and increase Beijing’s purchases of US goods during a phone call on Monday, and the Chinese leader had “more or less agreed.”
India - European Union FTA
India and the European Union reaffirmed the shared ambition to conclude negotiations on the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) by the end of this year and to accelerate talks on the Investment Protection Agreement and the Agreement on Geographical Indications.
Gold Prices
The prices of yellow metal rose after the expectations of a December interest rate cut surged. The Spot gold price rallied 0.2% to $4,136.59 per ounce, while US gold futures for December delivery fell 0.1% to $4,134.00 per ounce.
