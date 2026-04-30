Gift Nifty To US Fed Rates: 5 Key Triggers For Indian Stock Market Today

The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open lower on Thursday, following weakness in global markets after a stalemate in US-Iran peace talks pushed crude oil prices higher, and the US Federal Reserve delivered a hawkish pause.

The Indian benchmark stock market bourses, Sensex, and Nifty 50 are expected to see a gap down opening on Thursday, April 30, after the US President Donald Trump rejected Tehran's peace plan.

Meanwhile, Asian markets traded lower and the US stock market ended mixed amid the Jerome Powell led US Fed FOMC keeping interest rates unchanged and big tech earnings.

On Wednesday, the Indian stock market fell sharply from the day’s highs but ended higher.

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The Sensex rose 0.79%, to close at 77,496.36, while the Nifty 50 ended 0.76% higher at 24,177.65.

Gift Nifty Today

Gift Nifty was trading around 24,185 level, lower by 67 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, signalling a negative start for the Indian stock market indices.

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Asian Markets

The Asian markets traded largely lower on Thursday, tracking losses on Wall Street as crude oil prices surged triggered by uncertainty in the US-Iran war.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 1.10% and the Topix plummeted 1.48%. South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.06%, while the Kosdaq dropped 0.25%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures indicated a lower opening.

Wall Street

US stock market ended mixed after the US Federal Reserve’s interest-rate decision, and fresh crude oil price spike.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.57%, to 48,861.81, while the S&P 500 fell 0.04%, to 7,135.98. The Nasdaq Composite closed 0.04%, higher at 24,673.24.

US-Iran War

US President Donald Trump told Axios that he will not remove the naval blockade of Iran’s ports until he secures a deal with Tehran to address the country’s nuclear program, extending a standoff over the Strait of Hormuz that has caused a global energy crisis, Bloomberg reported.

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