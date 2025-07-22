Gita Gopinath Returns To Academia After Powerful IMF Stint — Who Is She And What Was Her Role?

Gita Gopinath, one of the most prominent voices in global economic policy, is stepping down as First Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). She will leave her post at the end of August and return to Harvard University, where she will rejoin the Economics Department as the Gregory and Ania Coffey Professor of Economics.



According to IMF, Gopinath’s exit marks the end of a remarkable chapter at the organisation, where she played a prominent role in shaping the Fund’s response to some of the world’s most pressing economic challenges—including the COVID-19 pandemic, inflation shocks, and the global fallout from the war in Ukraine.



Gopinath first joined the IMF in 2019 as Chief Economist—the first woman to hold that role—and was elevated to the Fund’s second-highest position in 2022. During her tenure, she became widely respected for her sharp analysis, calm leadership, and ability to navigate difficult global moments, stated the organization.



Announcing her departure, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva stated that Gopinath had been “an outstanding colleague and a brilliant thinker,” adding that her contributions had strengthened the Fund’s policy thinking and internal culture alike.



Gopinath, meanwhile, said she was grateful for what she called a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” and is looking forward to returning to academia. “I’m excited to be back at Harvard,” she said in a statement. “Teaching, research, and mentoring have always been close to my heart.”



At Harvard, she is expected to resume her work on international finance, macroeconomics, and global economic stability—fields in which she has already made influential contributions.

About Gopinath's background

Born in India and a naturalized US citizen, Gopinath studied economics at Delhi University, the University of Washington, and earned her PhD from Princeton. Before joining the IMF, she taught at the University of Chicago and Harvard, and held the prestigious John Zwaanstra Professorship of International Studies and Economics.



Her return to Harvard marks not only a personal transition but also a significant shift at the IMF, as per the US-based organization.

The First Deputy Managing Director’s role is traditionally filled in consultation with the US government, and her departure opens up a key leadership position at a time when global economic uncertainty remains high.