GK Energy IPO Day 2: Price Band, GMP, Key Dates, Subscription Status & Other Details

The public issue of GK Energy Ltd has entered its second day of subscription with strong investor demand across categories. The company, an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) player specialising in solar-powered irrigation pump systems, has come to the market with a mix of fresh equity and an offer for sale, seeking to raise about Rs 464 crore.

About the IPO

The issue comprises a fresh offering of roughly 2.61 crore shares, aggregating to around Rs 400 crore, along with an offer for sale of 42 lakh shares by the promoters, valued at about Rs 64 crore. The price band has been set between Rs 145 and Rs 153 per share, with investors required to bid for a minimum lot of 98 shares. This makes the entry investment at the upper end of the range close to Rs 15,000.

Subscription Status on Day 2

Investor response has been upbeat. By the middle of the second day, the IPO had been subscribed nearly 5.3 times overall. Non-institutional investors led the charge, bidding for over 7.5 times the shares reserved for them, while retail investors followed closely with nearly six times subscription. Qualified Institutional Buyers, however, have shown relatively modest interest, subscribing just over twice their allotted quota.

Grey Market Premium

GK Energy IPO’s last reported grey market premium (GMP) is Rs 15, with a price band set at Rs 153 per share as of September 22, 2025, 03:31 PM, based on a leading auto tracking website. Based on these figures, the estimated listing price works out to Rs 168 per share, calculated as the cap price plus the latest GMP. This projects a likely gain of approximately 9.80% per share from the issue price if current GMP trends hold at the time of listing.

Key Dates

The IPO opened on September 19 and will close on September 23. The basis of allotment is expected to be finalised on September 24, with shares credited to demat accounts the next day. GK Energy is scheduled to debut on both the BSE and NSE on September 26.