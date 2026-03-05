Global Markets Rebound After Early Week Panic; Indian Benchmarks Open Gap-Up

The global financial landscape is attempting to shake off the geopolitical chills of the past five days. We’ve moved from “panic stations” to a “relief rally,” though the underlying structural tensions—particularly in energy—remain a thorn in the side of this recovery.

US & Europe (March 4th)

After a punishing start to the week, Wall Street and the Eurozone decided that the economy might be sturdier than the headlines suggest.

Wall Street: The S&P 500 added 0.8%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq led the charge with a 1.3% jump. This was fueled by a stellar services sector report showing the fastest expansion since 2022. It seems investors are betting that “Main Street” can outrun “Middle East” volatility for now.

Europe: The Europe Index rose 1.4%. The sentiment shift was palpable as the markets parred losses after the Trump administration hinted at securing energy shipments through the Strait of Hormuz.

Asia’s Morning Surge (March 5th)

Asia is catching the baton and running with it this morning.

The South Korean Miracle: After yesterday’s historic 12% plunge, the Kospi has roared back with an 11% surge.

Regional Strength: The MSCI Asia Pacific Index is trading up 2.8%, with the Nikkei also finding positive territory as the yen’s safe-haven appeal took a breather.

Commodities: Gold and “Black Gold” on the Move

Despite the equity rally, the “fear trade” hasn’t fully exited the building.

Crude Oil: Brent is holding firm above $82/barrel, up for the fifth consecutive day. While equity traders are optimistic, oil traders are still pricing in a significant “war premium” as supply routes remain precarious.

Gold: Bullion is maintaining its luster, trading near $5,170/oz. Even as risk appetite returns, institutional players are keeping gold in their “go-bags” as a hedge against potential escalation.

Indian Markets Open Gap-Up