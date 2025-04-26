Global Sigh of Relief as Trump Deescalates Tensions with Fed and IMF

World financial leaders heaved a reserved sigh of relief this week after President Donald Trump did not implement drastic measures on the Federal Reserve and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) during the IMF and World Bank 2025 Spring Meetings. This is an important turnaround from previous threats and criticisms hurled at the institutions.

Trump's Change in Tone

Over the past few months, President Trump had publicly attacked the Federal Reserve, calling it his "biggest threat" and accusing it of increasing interest rates too rapidly. He also complained about the IMF and World Bank, implying that they had strayed from their fundamental missions. But at the Spring Meetings, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent suggested reforms to these institutions instead of calling for their abolition, indicating a more positive approach.

Global Reactions

World policymakers from outside the U.S. also appreciated the tempered approach of the U.S. administration. IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and World Bank President Ajay Banga underscored the value of traditional objectives like jobs, growth, and stability and played down broader social concerns.

While there remained a concern over the U.S. trade policies, the move to continue support to these institutions was viewed as a step in the right direction toward ensuring global economic stability.

Ongoing Challenges

Though the crisis has been forestalled for now, issues remain. The dollar remains as valuable in global markets as ever, with few possible substitutes. Still, observers suggest that any large reduction of Fed or American backing for the IMF and World Bank could create world financial chaos, with more than $25 trillion in foreign debt hanging in the balance.