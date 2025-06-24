Globe Civil Projects IPO GMP: What Grey Market Premium Signals For Investors On First Day Of Subscription?

The Globe Civil Projects IPO has opened to strong investor interest, and all eyes are now on its Grey Market Premium (GMP). | Image: Republic

Globe Civil Projects IPO GMP: Globe Civil Projects Ltd has launched its Initial Public Offering (IPO) to raise Rs 119 crore through a completely fresh issue of shares. The company plans to use Rs 75 crore of the IPO proceeds to fund its working capital needs.

Additionally, Rs 14.26 crore will go toward purchasing construction equipment and machinery. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes and to cover issue-related expenses.

Globe Civil Projects IPO: Check Dates

The IPO opened for subscription on June 24, 2025, and will close on June 26, 2025. The allotment of shares is expected to be finalised by Friday, June 27, 2025, and the company is likely to be listed on both the BSE and NSE on Tuesday, July 1, 2025.

Globe Civil Projects IPO: Price Band

The price band for the Globe Civil Projects IPO has been fixed at Rs 67 to Rs 71 per equity share. The issue consists of 1.68 crore fresh equity shares of face value Rs 10 each. At the upper end of the price band, the company aims to raise Rs 119 crore.

Retail investors can apply for a minimum of one lot consisting of 211 shares, which requires an investment of Rs 14,137. However, to ensure allotment in the event of oversubscription, bidding at the cutoff price is recommended, taking the amount to Rs 14,981.

For non-institutional investors, the minimum investment for small NII (sNII) is 14 lots (2,954 shares), amounting to Rs 2,09,734. For big NII (bNII), the minimum application size is 67 lots (14,137 shares), totalling Rs 10,03,727.

Mefcom Capital Markets Limited is the book-running lead manager for the IPO, while Kfin Technologies Limited is the registrar to the issue.

Globe Civil Projects IPO GMP

Investor sentiment appears positive, with the latest grey market premium (GMP) at Rs 15 as of June 24, 2025. With the cap price of Rs 71, the expected listing price is around Rs 86, implying a potential gain of 21.13% per share.

Globe Civil Projects IPO: Financials

Financially, Globe Civil Projects appears stable and growing. For the nine months ending December 31, 2024, it reported revenue of Rs 254.65 crore and a net profit of Rs 17.78 crore. Over the past two decades, the company has completed 37 projects and currently handles 13 ongoing ones across various infrastructure sectors.

As of March 31, 2025, its consolidated order book stood strong at Rs 669.10 crore.