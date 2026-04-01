GNP TO GDP: What's The Right Measure Of Progress? - Zerodha's Nithin Kamath Weighs In

After the UN Secretary-General António Guterres recently emphasised on the need to look past GDP to avoid environmental disasters, brokerage major Zerodha's Founder Nithin Kamath, noted how GDP become the scoreboard which nobody wanted to retire.

GNP TO GDP: What's Next?

"In 1934, America's economy had collapsed by half in three years. Nobody had a clear picture of how bad things actually were. Simon Kuznets, an economist, was tasked with figuring it out, and what he built became GDP (GNP at the time)," Kamath penned.

The Nobel Prize winning economist wasn't trying to measure raw output, he intended at measuring welfare, how well people were actually doing.

"He was explicit about this. Armaments, advertising, the inflated cost of urban housing that people pay just to be close enough to earn a living, he wanted all of that excluded," Kamath said.

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"The government didn't care. World War II was on the horizon, and what they needed was a production gauge. How many tanks, how many planes, how much steel? By 1942, GNP/GDP was that gauge. Everything counted. A dollar spent on a bomb and a dollar spent on a school lunch were the same dollar," he noted.

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The Acute Distinction Behind Growth Quality & Quantity

In 1962, Kuznets noted that pertinence of keeping in mind between quantity and quality of growth. Goals for more growth should specify more growth of what and for what, as per Kuznets. However, it was too late as GDP had established itself as the scoreboard that nobody was going to retire.

Recently, UN Secretary-General António Guterres put it bluntly: "When we destroy a forest, we are creating GDP. When we overfish, we are creating GDP."

Citing an example illustrated by economist Diane Coyle, Kamath penned," A widower marries his housekeeper. She does the same work she was doing before, in the same house, for the same person. But because he stops paying her a salary, GDP shrinks. She didn't stop working. The payment stopped. Or if you grow your own vegetables instead of buying them at the store, GDP falls. Cook dinner instead of ordering in, and GDP falls. The work is identical, but it just stops being counted.

"A country strips its forests bare, and GDP goes up. Cancer clusters emerge, hospital bills pile up, and GDP goes up. Public transport falls apart, everyone has to buy a car, and GDP goes up. The metric rewards the disease and the cure equally," he said.