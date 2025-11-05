'Going on Very Well': Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on India-US Trade Talks | Image: ANI

New Delhi: Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday indicated that talks on the India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement are "going on very well", but said that there are "many sensitive and serious issues" and it would take time.

"Talks are going on very well. There are many sensitive issues, many serious issues, so naturally, it takes some time," Minister Goyal told ANI, when asked to provide an update on India-US trade talks.

Recently, a government official had asserted that India and the US were "very near" to finalising the first tranche of the ambitious Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA).

The official affirmed that both sides are converging on most of the issues and negotiators of both the countries are sorting out "language of the agreement".

Talks are progressing well on the agreement and no new issues are acting as hurdle in the negotiations, he further said, adding that both parties are hopeful of the deadline.

On October 23, Thursday, negotiators of both countries had a virtual discussion. So far, five rounds of talks have been completed since March for the first phase of the bilateral trade agreement, initially decided to be inked by the "fall of 2025."

The bilateral trade agreement, formally proposed in February following directives from leaders of both countries, aims to more than double trade volumes from the current USD 191 billion to USD 500 billion by 2030.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal was in the United States in September, leading high-level trade negotiations as both nations work toward concluding a comprehensive bilateral trade agreement. Goyal was accompanied by a delegation of senior ministry officials including Special Secretary and India's Chief Negotiator Rajesh Agrawal.

In mid-September, a team of United States officials led by Assistant US Trade Representative for South and Central Asia, Brendan Lynch, had "positive and forward-looking" discussions with the officials from India's Department of Commerce in New Delhi, and it was decided to intensify efforts to achieve early conclusion of a mutually beneficial trade agreement.

Over the past few months, India and the US have been actively negotiating for the interim trade deal.

Initially, US President Donald Trump announced 25 per cent tariffs on Indian goods that came into effect on August 1, even as there were hopes of an interim India-US trade deal that would have otherwise helped avoid elevated tariffs. A few days later, he imposed another 25 per cent tariff, taking the total to 50 per cent, citing India's continued imports of Russian oil.

The 50 per cent tariffs came into effect on August 27.