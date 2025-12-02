Gold Edges Lower As Investors Book Profits

Gold edged lower in early Asian trading on Tuesday after it touched a six-week peak in the previous session, as investors booked profits even as they awaited remarks by the Federal Reserve Chair and key economic data for interest rate cut cues.

FUNDAMENTALS

Spot gold fell 0.2% to $4,222.93 per ounce, as of 0024 GMT, after hitting its highest level since October 21 on Monday.

U.S. gold futures for December delivery were down 0.4% at $4,256.30 per ounce.

U.S. rate futures are pricing in an 88% chance of a rate cut in December, according to the CME's FedWatch tool.

White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett said on Sunday that, if chosen, he would be happy to serve as the next Fed chairman. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent indicated a new chair could be named before Christmas.

Like U.S. President Donald Trump, Hassett believes rates should be lower.

Non-yielding gold tends to perform well in low-interest-rate environments. * Investors are also focusing on key data this week, including November ADP employment figures on Wednesday and the delayed September Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Index, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, due Friday.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell's remarks later in the day are also expected to offer further policy clues. * U.S. stocks closed modestly lower on Monday, weighed down by a jump in Treasury yields and economic data that showed tariffs remained a drag on the manufacturing sector, as investors looked toward the Fed's policy announcement next week.