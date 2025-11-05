Updated 5 November 2025 at 08:16 IST
Gold Edges Up On Bargain-Hunting As Market Awaits US Jobs Data
Gold prices inched higher on Wednesday as buyers took advantage of recent dips after the metal hit a near one-week low in the previous session. Investors now await key U.S. private payroll data later this week for further signals on interest rate trends.
Spot gold rose 0.3% to $3,941.92 per ounce by 0115 GMT. Bullion fell more than 1.5% on Tuesday, hitting its lowest since October 30, as the dollar firmed. * U.S. gold futures for December delivery lost 0.3% to $3,950.40 per ounce.
The dollar held just under three-month highs touched in the previous session. The U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates last week and Chair Jerome Powell suggested it might be the last reduction in borrowing costs for the year. Market participants now see a 69% chance of a Fed rate cut in December, down from over 90% prior to Powell's remarks, as per CME's FedWatch Tool.
On Monday, Fed officials continued pressing competing views on the economy, a debate set to intensify ahead of the Fed's December policy meeting and in the absence of key data, including from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, due to the federal government shutdown.
Investors are awaiting the ADP U.S. employment data and ISM PMIs this week for clues on the interest rate trajectory. Non-yielding gold tends to do well in a low-interest-rate environment and during times of economic uncertainty.
Bullion hit a record high of $4,381.21 on October 20, but has fallen close to 10% since then. Meanwhile, China ended a long-standing tax exemption policy for some gold retailers on Saturday, potentially setting back a gold buying spree in the world's biggest consumer market.
Elsewhere, spot silver was steady at $47.10 per ounce, platinum lost 0.9% to $1,521.30 and palladium was down 0.5% at $1,384.51.
