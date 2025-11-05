Gold Edges Up On Bargain-Hunting As Market Awaits US Jobs Data

Spot gold rose 0.3% to $3,941.92 per ounce by 0115 GMT. Bullion fell more than 1.5% on Tuesday, hitting its lowest since October 30, as the dollar firmed. * U.S. gold futures for December delivery lost 0.3% to $3,950.40 per ounce.



The dollar held just under three-month highs touched in the previous session. The U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates last week and Chair Jerome Powell suggested it might be the last reduction in borrowing costs for the year. Market participants now see a 69% chance of a Fed rate cut in December, down from over 90% prior to Powell's remarks, as per CME's FedWatch Tool.



On Monday, Fed officials continued pressing competing views on the economy, a debate set to intensify ahead of the Fed's December policy meeting and in the absence of key data, including from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, due to the federal government shutdown.

