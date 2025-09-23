Gold Hits Record High As Traders Bet On US Rate Cuts, Eye Powell's Signal

Gold prices climbed to a record high on Tuesday, supported by growing expectations of further U.S. rate cuts and a slightly weaker dollar, with investors awaiting Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech for additional policy insights.



FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was up 0.2% at $3,752.43 per ounce, as of 0123 GMT, after hitting a record high of $3,758.03 earlier in the session. * U.S. gold futures for December delivery climbed 0.3% to $3,787.60.



The U.S. dollar index was down 0.1%, making greenback-priced gold cheaper for overseas buyers. * Investors are closely awaiting Powell's speech, due at 1635 GMT, for signals on the central bank's policy, alongside remarks from other Fed officials this week. * New Federal Reserve Governor Stephen Miran said on Monday that the Fed is misreading how tight it has set monetary policy and will put the job market at risk without aggressive rate cuts, a view countered in remarks by three of his colleagues who feel the central bank needs to remain cautious about inflation.

